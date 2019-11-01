CeeLo Green to headline FloydFest 2020: Vision Quest

FLOYD, Va. - CeeLo Green is headlining a favorite local festival celebrating "music, magic and mountains."

Tickets are now available for FloydFest 2020, which will be held July 22-26. The event's theme will be "Vision Quest."

Other performers include Grace Potter, Andy Frasco and the U.N., DownTown Abby & The Echoes and Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix.

You can purchase tickets here.

The festival has been held since 2002, featuring on-site camping, multiple stages and artistic performances.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.