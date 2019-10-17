Celebrating National Pasta Day with Zeppoli's Italian Restaurant

BLACKSBURG, Va. - What better way to celebrate National Pasta Day than by making homemade pasta.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spent Thursday morning at Zeppoli's Italian Restaurant and Wine Shop in Blacksburg.

The restaurant makes its six variety of pasta noodles and ravioli from scratch, sauces are also freshly made in the kitchen.

As if that's not enough, Zeppoli's is running Pasta Day specials Thursday night. Click here for the list of dishes.

Take a look at some of Zeppoli's pasta-making tips from Thursday morning.

