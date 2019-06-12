Celebrities will go to Mountain Lake Lodge for 'Dirty Dancing' themed reality show

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Mountain Lake Lodge has news that's been tough to keep under wraps.

As many know, the Giles County lodge served as a filming location for the iconic movie "Dirty Dancing." Now, according to the lodge, a new Australian TV series called "The Real Dirty Dancing" is sending eight celebrities there to be coached by "Dancing with the Stars" judges.

The ultimate prize is playing the roles of Baby and Johnny in a theatre performance in Australia.

According to MediaWeek, the Australian celebrities coming are:

Hugh Sheridan, actor

Anne Edmonds, comedian

Firass Dirani, actor

Anna Heinrich, media personality

Jamie Durie, presenter

Jessica Rowe, journalist/presenter/author

Jude Bolton, AFL commentator

Stephanie Rice, retired Olympic swimmer

Fans come from all over the world to Pembroke to get a glimpse of movie magic. The lodge was recently named one of the top movie destinations by TripAdvisor.

