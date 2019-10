Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A child was hurt in a hit-and-run in Montgomery County Thursday, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities say they are looking for an older model white Chevy Camaro with red transfer paint on it from the accident on Norris Run Road.

The driver was reportedly a man who said he lived in the area, then left the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Crowder at 540-382-6915.

