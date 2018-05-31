Children can get free lunches this summer in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Children in need will be able to get free lunches this summer at the Christiansburg skate park.

Starting June 4, the Christiansburg Aquatic Center and Feeding America are teaming up to provide free lunches to youth under 18.

The lunches will be offered Mondays through Fridays from noon to 1 p.m. Kroger will also donate an assortment of sealed bread.

Lunches will not be provided July 4, July 13, July 20, July 26, or July 27.

The skate park is below the aquatic center on North Franklin Street. For more information, call 540-381-7665.

