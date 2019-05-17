Christiansburg buying land for site of proposed Amtrak station

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Christiansburg officials are preparing for the possibility that a passenger Amtrak station could be built in town.

The Town Council voted this week to buy nearly 7 acres of land near the Aquatic Center from Community Housing Partners.

The site is located between Mill Lane and the Norfolk Southern train tracks. It would provide land for a possible future Amtrak station.

Studies show that a stop in Christiansburg would bring in about 40,000 new passengers each year.

Town leaders said the station could attract businesses and families to live there and visit the area.

"We're hopeful of economic development impacts and tourism impacts in Christiansburg and the whole New River Valley region," said Town Manager Randy Wingfield. "I think we are very hopeful, otherwise we wouldn't be buying the property."

The station is a long way off. The state is conducting a study to determine if it's possible and what track repairs would need to be made first.

