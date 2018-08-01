Christiansburg company chosen to collaborate with Army

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A Virginia manufacturing company has been selected to collaborate on a project with the U.S. Army.

MELD Manufacturing in Christiansburg, Virginia, has been chosen to be a part of the Army's inaugural Army Expeditionary Technology Search, or xTechSearch, which looks for potential partners to combat modernization challenges within the Army.

MELD was selected for the first phase of the program based on its proposal to create lighter-weight, high-strength materials for the next generation of combat vehicles.

