MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - A Christiansburg couple facing child abuse allegations is scheduled to be in court Monday in Montgomery County.

Benjamin and Victoria Crockett are charged with four felony counts of child abuse and neglect.

Search warrants show almost every room of the home was matted with dog feces.

A prosecutor in the case says there was "severe physical abuse."

