Christiansburg elementary students greeted by big improvements to school

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Some Montgomery County students are returning to school Wednesday to some big improvements.

Falling Branch Elementary School doesn't have any mobile classrooms this year.

Now, students have big hallways, an updated library, two labs in the 4th and 5th grade rooms, and a new cafeteria and gym.

The gym means every PE class will have their own space, instead of sharing.

The school was built in 1992 and they needed more space.

They had to add nine mobile units based on the number of students and growth in the Christiansburg community.

This year, they're all in one building.

Falling Branch Elementary Principal Julie Danidestine said, "Having everybody inside is just safety first of all and then everybody feeling like they are part of the school community. I am most excited to see the awe in the kids' faces, for them to see a space that they really deserve to be educated in and just see it all now come to life."

The new construction also means there is room to grow. There are spare classrooms and the principal says she expects to start using those pretty quickly.



