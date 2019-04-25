Christiansburg Farmers' Market prepares for fifth season

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - We're just over a week away from the kickoff of the Christiansburg Farmers' Market.

The fifth season starts Thursday, May 2.

This year, they're preparing for more vendors, more events and more fun for the whole family.

“We have more wineries coming downtown, we have more events it's going to be down here. And the farmers market is sort of that pinhole, that everything will operate around basically and so we're just thrilled to be down here. This is going to be a great community event for people to come all around. Enjoy some food from a food truck, get your glass of wine and shop and get your local produce. It's going to be wonderful,” Christiansburg Farmers' Market manager Casey Jenkins said.

The farmers market runs every Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. from May through October.

