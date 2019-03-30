Christiansburg HS dedicates bench in memory of student killed in car crash

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - On Friday night the Christiansburg High School softball team dedicated a memorial to the teammate they lost last summer.

Ashlyn Poole died in a car crash right before school started. Her family and friends gathered at the school's new softball field for the unveiling of a bench in her honor. Christiansburg parks and rec and the Salem Veternas Administration in made it happen.

Poole was supposed to be the starting left-fielder this year and now the bench sits just outside the left field wall.

"Softball is a huge part of my family, we've all played softball, my oldest daughter is a coach for the JV team after playing at Christiansburg High School, so for them to do this for us is just beyond words," Melissa Poole said.

Her teammates wore teal ribbons in her memory. The team will also hang a plaque in her honor on the back wall of the dugout.

