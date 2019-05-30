Christiansburg man accused of killing toddler asks for sanity, competency evaluation

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A Christiansburg man accused of killing his girlfriend's 2-year-old son is asking for sanity and competency evaluations.

McKenzie Hellman was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing in Christiansburg Thursday but it has now been postponed.

Investigators say he sexually assaulted and abused the toddler, 2-year-old Steven Meek, before killing him in January.

Hellman is due back in court Sept. 5

The boy's mother, Kayla Thomas, is facing child sex crimes.

She's set to enter a plea June 19. However, that will likely be continued.



