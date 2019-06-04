Christiansburg man faces more than 30 charges after items stolen from cars during May

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A 32-year-old Christiansburg man faces more than 30 charges related to what police say are multiple vehicle break-ins and subsequent larcenies from the vehicles during May.

Andrew James Salisbury is charged with multiple counts of tampering with motor vehicles, as well as numerous counts of felony and misdemeanor larceny.

These are the charges he faces:

• Five felony counts of grand larceny

• 11 misdemeanor counts of petit larceny

• 14 misdemeanor counts of tampering with a motor vehicle

• One felony count of possession of a Schedule II drug

• One misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license

In addition to the charges brought in Christiansburg, Salisbury faces one additional count of grand larceny and four additional counts of petit larceny stemming from offenses committed in Blacksburg.

Numerous items stolen from vehicles throughout the region were recovered during the course of this investigation.

Detectives believe that as of this date, some of the recovered property may not have been reported stolen.

Anyone who lives in Christiansburg, Blacksburg or Montgomery County and has recently experienced a theft from their vehicle or have had items go missing is advised to contact the Christiansburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 540-382-3131, ext. 316.

