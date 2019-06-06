Christiansburg needs your ideas to plan town's future

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Christiansburg is requesting ideas from residents and local businesses to plan the area's future.

Christiansburg received a $35,000 matching grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to plan improvements in Cambria, Midtown and Downtown.

Town officials are hosting stakeholder meetings and created an online survey to get ideas on what residents want to see: new businesses, parking or green space.

"Having this be a destination for shopping, but also, it's a destination for the community to come for entertainment, recreation," said Andrew Warren, the assistant town manager. "What do they like now, what do they think could be better in those areas?"

Jason Poff grew up in the historic Cambria district of Christiansburg. Now, he runs his family's business, MDI Safety.

"My grandmother lived here. My parents still live here. I moved a whopping half-mile away," said Poff. "It's a tight-knit community."

He loves the small-town charm Cambria offers and sees its untapped potential. Poff said he's excited to give his feedback through the planning survey and shape his hometown.

"The projects that we're talking about could be decades away. It may be something that my children or my grandchildren benefit from," Poff said. "But it takes time to do it right."

The survey only takes about 10 minutes to complete. Christiansburg is accepting feedback through the end of the summer.

