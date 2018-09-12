Christiansburg offers free sand bags to residents and businesses

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The town of Christiansburg is offering free sandbags to help residents prepare for potential flooding.

The sand and bags will be given away to residents and businesses on a first-come, first-served basis.

Public Works will have sand and 500 bags in the upper rear lot of the Christiansburg Aquatics Center on Franklin Street. The giveaway will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday and will continue on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or until they run out of sand.

There will be shovels there, and a crew member will help you fill the bags.

