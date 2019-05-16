Christiansburg officers break out 1970s uniforms for Law Enforcement Week

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The Christiansburg Police Department is taking a trip back in time to the disco era this week.

The CPD is commemorating Law Enforcement Week by wearing the baby blue uniforms they had from 1970 to 1990.

Christiansburg Police Chief Mark Sisson says he made the temporary change so his officers could pay respect to the officers who came before them.

"It's a little different, it's a little nontraditional for us, but they know the meaning," Sisson said. "It's about respecting our heritage - not just here in Christiansburg, but law enforcement in general."

Christiansburg police also unveiled a new squad car that pays tribute to the military.

