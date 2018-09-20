Christiansburg officers to collect supplies for Florence victims

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Florence is gone, but the restoration and relief efforts have just begun.
On Monday through Wednesday of next week, officers from the Christiansburg Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies will be collecting supplies outside of the Christiansburg Walmart, located at 2400 N. Franklin Street.
Collection will take place from noon to 9 p.m. each day.
People are encouraged to donate the following items:
- Toothbrushes
- Full-size toothpaste
- Feminine products
- Full-size deodorants
- 15-16 oz. thin bottles of shampoo
- Soap
- Combs
- Razors
- Full-size bath towels
- Washcloths
- Cases of water
- Pop-top, ready-to-eat foods
- Crackers
- Flashlights with batteries
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Disinfectant wipes
- Alcohol/peroxide
- Travel-sized hand sanitizers
- Tissues (purse packs)
- Band-Aids
- Rubber cleaning gloves
