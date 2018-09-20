Christiansburg officers to collect supplies for Florence victims

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Florence is gone, but the restoration and relief efforts have just begun.

On Monday through Wednesday of next week, officers from the Christiansburg Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies will be collecting supplies outside of the Christiansburg Walmart, located at 2400 N. Franklin Street.

Collection will take place from noon to 9 p.m. each day.

People are encouraged to donate the following items:

Toothbrushes

Full-size toothpaste

Feminine products

Full-size deodorants

15-16 oz. thin bottles of shampoo

Soap

Combs

Razors

Full-size bath towels

Washcloths

Cases of water

Pop-top, ready-to-eat foods

Crackers

Flashlights with batteries

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Disinfectant wipes

Alcohol/peroxide

Travel-sized hand sanitizers

Tissues (purse packs)

Band-Aids

Rubber cleaning gloves

