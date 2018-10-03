Christiansburg police deliver truck full of donations for Hurricane Florence victims

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - God's Pit Crew sent its 26th tractor-trailer full of supplies to North Carolina for Hurricane Florence victims Wednesday, and some of those donations came from the New River Valley.

The Christiansburg Police Department's three-day disaster drive last week filled up an entire tractor-trailer.

"We initially, the first day, went out and found a tractor-trailer ‘cause we expected that turnout and the community certainly didn't let us down," Capt. Doug Weddle said.

With all the donations from generous people in the NRV, Weddle and Officer Kevin Tucker set out on the two-hour journey to God's Pit Crew in Danville.

The nonprofit has sent hundreds of thousands of pounds of supplies to the Carolinas.

"It’s just sad to imagine people losing everything they've accumulated over 50, 60 years within a matter of minutes in some cases," Weddle said.

"There's people that felt like they was going to be OK three weeks ago that are now realizing that they need some help," Nathan Burnett, God's Pit Crew vice president of ministry operations, said.

Now some of that help is on the way from the NRV.

"We wouldn't be here doing the things that we do without you," Burnett said.

The CPD’s drive collected pallets full of water, personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies and more than $2,000 in cash.

"We didn't do it. The New River Valley did it. The citizens of Christiansburg, the citizens of Blacksburg did it," Weddle said. "The help that we're giving today may not be in the New River Valley, it may be in New Bern, North Carolina, or Wilmington, North Carolina, but we may need that same help next week," Weddle said.

Click here to find out how you can help God’s Pit Crew.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.