Christiansburg Police Department mourns K-9 officer

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The Christiansburg Police Department is mourning K-9 officer, Ringo, who recently died.

The department announced Ringo's death Wednesday on its Facebook page.

According to the post, the beloved officer moved to the U.S. from Holland when he was 14 months old and worked for several other agencies over the span of four years before being donated to the CPD when he was 5.

Ringo worked for the CPD for five years until he retired in August 2017.

