Christiansburg Rescue Squad beginning renovation project to better serve public

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Michael Cook is imagining what the Christiansburg Rescue Squad building could look like in a couple years. After Town Council approved more than $300,000, those renovation dreams are becoming a reality.

"We are going to be renovating our bunk rooms, which is much needed for safety and security. It's going to be individual bunk rooms rather than one or two rooms that house multiple individuals," said Cook, an officer with the rescue squad.

Phase 1 of the project will include the new rooms, new floors and ceilings and secured badge access for safety. Phase 2 will focus more on the kitchen and meeting spaces. The facility is 22 years old and squad members say in that span of time, the emergency medical services world has changed and this renovation will help them keep up.

"Twenty years ago, people responded from home when a 911 call went off and we might have run 1,000 calls. This year, we're approaching 6,000 calls so it's much different environment," said Cook.

The renovation project does carry a hefty price tag, but the Christiansburg Rescue Squad Chief says it's worth it. He believes the project will not only improve the facility for the current members but also for those in the future.

"We hope to have the building conducive to retaining and recruiting members so it's an inviting place to be," said Chief Joe Coyle.

A timeline is still fluid right now. The squad is hoping to meet with contractors in the next few weeks. They expect Phase 1 to take about three to six months and hope Phase 2 will be completed within the next two years.



