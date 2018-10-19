Christiansburg tattoo artist helping breast cancer survivors heal

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Breast cancer is a brutal battle for nearly 64,000 women each year in the U.S, but a new Christiansburg business hopes to make that fight a little easier.

Breast cancer changed Ginger Bousman-Roberts' life. After being diagnosed in 2015, she made the tough decision to have a double mastectomy. Cancer made it hard for her to look in the mirror.

"It's just really new. Your clothes don't fit. You just don't feel normal," said Ginger.

The change in her body led Ginger to Primped 365, a permanent makeup studio in Christiansburg.

"I'm essentially working with trauma victims and helping them to define how they're going to view their new body," said Jeneen Wilson, owner and operator of Primped 365.

Primped 365 offers reconstructive tattooing for breast cancer survivors. Jeneen uses a table of tools and her artistic eye to recreate the look of a typical breast.

"What I wanted to do was marry my God-given talent in a way that I could help people and cancer survivors," said Jeneen.

Jeneen says she felt compelled to offer the service to survivors after watching multiple members of her family battle cancer. What may simply look like a tattoo session is so much more. Ginger says the process has given her confidence and comfort.

"It's taken me this long to be happy with myself and feel like myself," said Ginger.

Friday was Ginger's last session. Soon, she will be able to look in the mirror and see a piece of who she used to be. A tattoo session cannot take survivors back to life before breast cancer, but as Jeneen says, it can make them feel beautiful, happy and hopeful.

To learn more about Primped 365 and reconstructive tattooing, click here.



