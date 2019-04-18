Christiansburg teen found guilty in girlfriend's death after fatal crash

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - A Christiansburg teen charged in a crash that killed his girlfriend will not face jail time.

The 16-year-old, who 10 News is choosing not to identify because of his age, was driving when Ashlyn Poole was thrown from the passenger seat and killed in Christiansburg last July.

Thursday in court was an extremely difficult day for both Poole's family and the defendant's.

Each family took a moment to pray together before the sentencing and there were lots of tears in court.

Poole's sister aunt and mom say her death has turned into their "daily nightmare."

The Pooles wore buttons with Ashlyn's face and described her as bubbly, caring and spunky during their victim impact testimony.

The Poole family said the teen has shown no remorse and never apologized. They did not want retribution, but they did want him to face consequences for his actions.

An investigation found he was driving more than 86 mph - which is more than double the speed limit on Mud Pike Road.

The defendant suffered a serious head injury in the accident and said he doesn't remember anything from that night.

For the first time Thursday, he apologized to the Pooles, saying: "I'm genuinely sorry. I miss her very much to this day and there's not a day that goes by that I don't think about her."

The teen was found guilty on both misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and driving without a license.

He was also found delinquent on the felony involuntary manslaughter charge.

He was sentenced to 30 days detention, had his license suspended, cannot contact the Poole family unless they ask to meet with him and he must undergo counseling, as well as community service.

The judge says he wants the teen to use those hours to educate the community about safe driving so no one else has to suffer as these families have.

