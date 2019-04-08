Christiansburg Ulta set to celebrate grand opening at end of April

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - The wait is finally over for makeup lovers in the New River Valley.

The Christiansburg Ulta has announced that it will be celebrating its grand opening at the end of April.

The festivities start Friday, April 26 and go through Sunday, April 28.

What's better than makeup? Free makeup, of course!

The first 100 guests on each day of the grand opening event will receive an Ulta Beauty treat valued at between $5 and $100.

The special offer only applies to customers age 16 and older.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.