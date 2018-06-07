Christiansburg warning people about gift card email scam

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Christiansburg town officials are warning people about an email they may receive.

The town tweeted Thursday morning, warning people about an email some are receiving that appears to be from a town employee, although it's not.

SCAM ALERT: If you receive an email that appears to be from a Town of Christiansburg employee requesting the purchase of gift cards, please delete the email without opening it. The Town is aware of this scam and is working on preventing further circulation of these emails. — Town of Christiansburg (@CburgVA_Gov) June 7, 2018

The email asks the recipient to purchase gift cards.

The town advises anyone who receives this type of email to delete it without opening it.

The tweet says that the town is aware of the scam and working to prevent further emails.

