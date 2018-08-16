Christriansburg open for bids on residential trash services

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - One man's trash is another man's treasure.

Christiansburg's town council hopes that's the case when it comes to residential garbage service.

This week, the council voted to receive bids from private companies for the town's trash services, which may save money.

Could residents possibly see an increase on what they would pay?

"I hope not, but if that was the case, we would not pursue it, and we are hopeful to do it with cost being in mind, with cost savings," said Randy Wingfield, Christiansburg town manager.

Currently, the town has $1.7 million in the budget for solid waste for fiscal year 2018-19.

"Hopefully, we will be able to entertain and receive offers for the service and see what kinds of services are available and at what costs and hopefully make a decision," said Wingfield.

Mayor Mike Barber says even with the proposed change, there would need to be some form of compensation for the purchasing of trash vehicles, but no other cutbacks.

"One, because that's all under public works, and public works is short 15 workers right now. If it ever happens, I would see those people staying in the public works department," said Barber.

Town officials say the request for bids will be listed for 30 to 45 days and the process remains in the early stages, with many unanswered questions.

"If whomever gets it, will they handle the billing? Is that something that will reduce the garbage rates of $22 a month? Do we reduce that and have them billed directly? I don't know," Barber said.

Both town leaders tell 10 News if they do decide to make any changes, they ensure the public will have a say.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.