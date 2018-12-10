Cleanup continues in New River Valley after Sunday snowstorm

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - People in Christiansburg are busy cleaning up after a winter storm dumped inches of snow Sunday.

A dog named Kaine is helping his owner, Andrew, clear out the driveway.

"I have been cooped up for two days now and just going stir crazy so I just figured I'd get out here and get an early start," said Andrew.

Andrew has lived in the New River Valley for years, and he says this storm was definitely one for the books.

"This is the most snow around here in a long time. It's heavy, and I'm just hoping people's power doesn't go out," said Andrew.

Power is a concern, but so are roads. A day after the storm, some side roads are still covered with snow. Main roads are mostly clear, thanks to a steady stream of plow trucks. On Sunday, roads were much more dangerous.

"About four hours into the trip, flurries, and then it was like whiteout conditions soon after that. It was really treacherous," said Kimberly Vinch, a New Jersey resident.

From Interstate 81 to Route 11, traffic moved slowly Sunday. Plows were out in full force, but as soon as the roads were cleared, they were covered again. For some, the snow was a sight to see.

"We could see it from the windows, from the pool, and it was so much snow. Really slippery, too," said Hannah Brown, who was traveling to Charlottesville.

Some people had to spend the snow day at work.

"We had to stay at the hotel because of the snow, because we live down in Woolwine and it was pretty rough to get up here, so they told us to stay at the hotel so we wouldn't have to miss work," said Juan Silva, who works at a Christiansburg hotel.

The impacts of a Sunday snowstorm are likely to be felt for days to come. Even though the roads are much clearer than they were Sunday, there is still a chance for them to refreeze overnight, so it's definitely important to stay safe and take it slow if you are traveling.

From Sunday morning to Monday morning, the Christiansburg Police Department responded to 77 calls -- 30 of which were for being disabled vehicles. Town fire and rescue responded to about 20 calls.

Montgomery County had 82 fire, EMS and police incidents during the storm.



