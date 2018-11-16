Cold? Floyd County is opening warming shelters

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. - Several warming shelters are opening up in Floyd County to help those who have lost power in the recent ice storm.

People can come in to warm up, shower, and charge their electronics.

The centers will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

These centers will be located at:

• Floyd Fire Department Station 1, 143 Akers AVE, Floyd

• Indian Valley Fire Department Station 4, 4460 Indian Valley RD, Indian Valley

• Locust Grove Fire Department Station 3, 1710 Kings Store RD, Check

• Willis Fire Department Station 2, 187 Firehouse RD, Willis





