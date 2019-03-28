'College kids who couldn't make it to Cancun' steal 1,250 pounds of sand from Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is searching for a group of people it says is responsible for stealing more than a half ton of sand.

The five adults reportedly stole 25 50-pound bags of sand, a total of 1,250 pounds of sand.

In the Sheriff's Office's Facebook post announcing the theft, different theories were proposed as to the motive behind the theft.

"I'm thinking that the pilfering perpetrators could possibly be either construction workers who moonlight as Olympic volleyball players....OR.....college kids who couldn't make it to Cancun for spring break. Maybe our non spring breakers here decided to make their own beach on the banks of the New River? Maybe these kids have a giant kitty cat and they need to change out the litter box? If that's the case, I'd hate to have to clean up those hairballs."

The thieves left the store in what the Sheriff's Office describes as a newer model extended cab burgundy Chevy 2500 truck.

Anyone who sees a sandcastle where it doesn't belong, or can identify any of the five individuals, is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 540-980-7800.

