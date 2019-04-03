Community Foundations hosts 6th annual GiveBigNRV event

BLACKSBURG, Va. - It's time to mark your calendars because the Community Foundation of the New River Valley is hosting its 6th Annual GiveBigNRV Giving Day on Wednesday, April 24.

The GiveBigNRV Giving Day is designed to encourage charitable giving in the New River Valley and promote the dozens of nonprofit organizations in the region.

For a full 24 hours, donors are able to give a minimum of $10 to the organization or fund of their choice through the GiveBigNRV site.

This year, the Community Foundation of the New River Valley's goal is to raise $300,000 in 24 hours. The proceeds go to about 100 nonprofits.

The foundation also offers grants and prizes to organizations based on the amounts they raise, the number of unique donors to their page and more.

Since starting GiveBigNRV Day, the Community Foundation has raised about $1 million.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.