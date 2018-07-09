Community raises funds for families of Radford Army Ammunition Plant fire victims

RADFORD, Va. - People in the Radford community and surrounding areas came together on Sunday to raise money for the three men who suffered in the Radford Army Ammunition fire in June.

Andrew Goad, Dakota Grimmett, and Travis Mitchell were working at the plant on June 11 when the fire started in a production building.

Goad died as a result of his injuries.

Mitchell was released from the hospital.

The day of fundraising began with a motorcycle ride, with 143 bikers. Organizers said they raised over $2,000 from that part of the event alone.

Organizers said the community and the plant's leaders gave the group a lot of support for the ride and dinner.

Amber Skidmore said, "We've had businesses of course, people who knew the victims, family, friends, we're even working alongside strangers. It wouldn't have been this big without the support we've gotten from the community."

The dinner was held at the Union Hall for the ammunition plant. The plant's leaders let the group use it for free.

People took time to bring food and supplies to help the cause. All of the proceeds will go toward the three families affected by the fire.

