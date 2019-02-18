Construction begins on new mountain biking skills park in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Good news for outdoors lovers: Construction begins Monday on the Blacksburg Rotary Mountain Biking Skills Park.

The park will include more than 3,500 feet of downhill trails with obstacles, giving beginners the chance to learn how to maneuver the terrain, while advanced riders perfect their skills.

The park on Brush Mountain, off Meadowbrook Drive, is expected to be finished by mid-April. There are several phases to the project.

Click here if you'd be interested in volunteering to help build the trails.

