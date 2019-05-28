Construction set to begin on busy Christiansburg intersection

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Construction is set to start on a major intersection in Christiansburg.

Crews will start working Monday to revamp the intersection of North Franklin and Cambria Streets. It's a busy corridor where traffic splits between U.S. 460's business route and its bypass route.

Work includes modifications to ramps and traffic signals, new turn lanes, sidewalks, bike lanes, street lighting and crosswalks.

The goal of the $8.5 million project is to make it more accessible for pedestrians and to improve traffic flow and safety.

"Our businesses are important to us, important to council, important to administration and this, we hope, will improve access to businesses,” Christiansburg engineering director Wayne Nelson said.

Construction is expected to last through early summer 2020.

