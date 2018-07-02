Credit card skimmer found at Giles County gas pump

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have found and removed a credit card skimming device from a Giles County gas pump, according to the Giles County Sheriff's Office.

The Bluetooth device is designed to trap credit card information so that information can later be used to defraud unassuming customers.

The Sheriff's Office said that reports from other jurisdictions led it to believe that these devices have been planted at several convenience stores along the Route 460 corridor.

The Sheriff's Office urges people to check their credit card and debit card statements for suspicious activity.

Anyone who finds suspicious account activity is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 540-921-3842.

Those who own gas stations are advised to keep a watch on their pumps and report any suspicious activity.

