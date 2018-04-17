Crenshaw Lighting to expand in Floyd, creating 56 jobs

FLOYD, Va. - Crenshaw Lighting is expanding in Floyd, creating 56 jobs.

Floyd County made the announcement Tuesday morning that the business would expand. Crenshaw Lighting is a custom lighting and historic restoration lighting manufacturer.

The new jobs will include shop workers doing welding, machining and buffing, as well as designers and engineers. The wages will be "significantly above" the average local wage of $13.80 an hour, according to county officials.

The Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved a $100,000 grant and a $50,000 loan for this project. Floyd County will provide a $500,000 loan to the business as well.

