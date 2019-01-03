Crews extinguish Montgomery County house fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. - Multiple fire crews battled a house fire in Montgomery County Thursday afternoon.

No one was hit in the fire, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department.

Roanoke County crews responded at 3:30 p.m. to assist Montgomery County crews with a house.

The fire broke out at a home on Paris Mountain Road in the Elliston area of the county.

The first crew on the scene reported heavy fire and smoke, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.