Daimler Trucks agrees to acquire majority stake in Torc Robotics in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Daimler Trucks wants to acquire the majority stake in Torc Robotics, which is headquartered in Blacksburg.

Torc Robotics is developing self-driving technology.

There's no word on how much Daimler Trucks will spend on this move, which still has to be approved by the government.

Torc CEO Michael Fleming said in a statement, "I believe the fastest path to commercialization for self-driving trucks is in partnership with Daimler Trucks."

Under the agreement, Torc will remain a separate entity retaining its name, team, existing customers, and facilities in Blacksburg.

The partnership with Daimler Trucks will enable Torc to significantly expand its team.

