Day of Remembrance events begin at Virginia Tech to honor fallen

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Monday marks a day of remembrance for the Virginia Tech community. Events are scheduled throughout the day to honor the 32 students and faculty members who were killed in a shooting on April 16, 2007.

The victims ranged in age from 18 to 76.

Monday's events

9:43 a.m. — Wreath Laying and Moment of Silence — April 16 Memorial

11:27 p.m. — Cadet Guard — April 16 Memorial

Members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets will stand guard at the April 16th Memorial for 32 minutes.

11:59 p.m. — Extinguishing of Ceremonial Candle — April 16 Memorial

Members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets will stand guard for 32 minutes prior to the 11:59 p.m. extinguishing. The candle will be extinguished, and the light will be carried back into Burruss Hall, representing the commitment to never forget.

