Debate settled as road to Pulaski County Middle School is named

PULASKI, Va. - In a unanimous decision, the Pulaski County School Board voted Tuesday to name the road leading to the new middle school in honor of a local Medal of Honor recipient.

As long as the Board of Supervisors agrees, the short road, which connects Route 11 to the new school will be named Corporal Lewis Kenneth Bausell Medal of Honor Way.

The road's name was a hot topic in the county, as some people felt it should be named Citizens Way, after Citizens for Education, the local group that rallied the community to approve the new construction.

