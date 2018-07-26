Christiansburg Denny's to have slamming deals Saturday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - If you're searching for somewhere to eat Saturday, you may want to head to the Denny's in Christiansburg.

In honor of its first anniversary, the restaurant, located at 2675 Roanoke St., will have Original Grand Slams for $2.99, a classic burger and fries for $4.99 and a country-fried steak dinner for $5.99.

Customers will also have the chance to spin a prize wheel and win coupons for discounted meals, free treats and free Denny's swag.

“Whether you’re a first time guest or a regular at our booths, this is our way of saying thank you for making memories around our table and sharing it all with us,” said John Metz, franchisee of the Christiansburg Denny's.

The deal is offered between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

