Depot Park in Christiansburg re-opened to public

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Depot Park in Christiansburg is now re-opened to the public after several months of being off limits.

The park has been closed since November while crews work on a stream restoration project for Towne Branch. The project is designed to improve water quality along the stream and reduce erosion.

According to the town's website, a large portion of the project through the park area is complete, allowing the majority of the park to re-open.

The area beyond the back of the park - toward the skate park at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center - remains closed for construction.

The skate park will also be subject to temporary closures as necessary.

