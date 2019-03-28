Deputies chase wanted Giles County man through steep terrain to make arrest

GILES COUNTY, Va. - Giles County deputies had to chase a wanted man through steep terrain to make an arrest.

Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies pulled over a vehicle at a convenience store at the intersection of Route 42 and Route 460 in Newport. Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, a passenger got out and ran through dense woods toward Mill Lane, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies ran for about a quarter-mile before catching up to him just below Lucky Lane.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Newport resident Jedidiah Dakota Cruise on a capias from Wythe County and a felony warrant from Roanoke City. He is also charged with obstruction of justice for fleeing, and was served with surety capiases out of Roanoke City and Montgomery County.

Cruise has a lengthy list of previous offenses, most of which were for stealing and traffic violations.

Cruise is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond. He may face additional charges once the investigation is complete.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.