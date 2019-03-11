Detours, lane closures in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Construction begins Monday in downtown Christiansburg. Drivers need to be aware of lane closures and detours.

Crews will be replacing sewer lines, so the southbound lane on North Franklin Street will be closed between Depot Street and Graham Street. The northbound direction will be reduced to just one lane.

Work will happen between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Town leaders are working with crews to reduce the impact on businesses.

"There will be signage and we also know there will issues," said Wayne Nelson, the engineering director for the town of Christiansburg. "We try to stay on the balls of our feet. If there [are] things that are occurring that we didn't plan on, we'll make adjustments as we go."

Crews hope to finish construction in May.

