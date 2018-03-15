Dish begins layoffs at Christiansburg facility

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA. - The Dish facility in Christiansburg has begun to layoff some of its workers.

Earlier this week, Dish said it would allow a certain number of employees to work at home once it closes its current location.

It announced Thursday that the facility's last day will be June 11.

While the company will not reveal numbers, it did confirm that employees who do not qualify to work at home are being let go now.

Dish said that will allow the terminated workers to begin receiving severance packages.

The workers who will be allowed to work from home will be told by April 11.

Dish said it still has not finalized a lease on its new location in Christiansburg.

