DISH to downsize on-site staff when it moves Christiansburg operation

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - DISH announced Tuesday that it will downsize its on-site staff when it moves its operation in Christiansburg to a new location.

As 10 News reported in January, DISH is looking to relocate from its current facility on Technology Drive in Christiansburg. DISH is now in the final stages of selling its building, and plans to move into the new building this summer.

The company has not confirmed where the new site will be located, but a representative said in January that the company is committed to staying in Christiansburg.

Around 600 people work in the current facility, but only 150 will work at the new facility. Customer service agents will be given a work-at-home option. Employees in positions transitioning to work at home can apply. To be considered, an employee must be in good standing, and their home must have a dedicated workspace with sufficient internet service.



Employees in good standing are also being encouraged to apply for other positions within the company, and employees who transfer will be eligible to receive relocation expense reimbursement.

For employees who choose to leave or are unable to work at home, DISH is providing a severance and will make resume and interviewing assistance available.

Here is a statement from Melissa Powell Demmitt, representative for the town of Christiansburg:

We’re glad to see DISH Network plans to stay in Christiansburg, is able to retain 150 employees at their new site and is able to transition interested and eligible employees to work at home.



The Town will coordinate with the Montgomery County Economic Development Authority (EDA) to facilitate employee assistance, if need be.

