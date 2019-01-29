Doctors shoot hoops to honor Morgan Harrington 10 years after her murder

Morgan Harrington disappeared in October of 2009. Her remains were found in January of 2010.

ROANOKE, Va. - Doctors will face off on the basketball court to honor Morgan Harrington, a decade after her disappearance.

This year's Docs for Morgan challenge marks the 10th year since Harrington was abducted and murdered. She was a Virginia Tech student who had interned at the medical school the summer before her death.

Docs for Morgan formed in 2012 to honor Harrington and to support her parents, Dan and Gil. Dan is the interim dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. Gil and Dan Harrington have created Help Save the Next Girl to help educate and protect other young people.

The basketball fundraiser supports the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine students will try to win back their title against a team of Carilion Clinic residents, attending physicians, and Jefferson College of Health Sciences students.

The event takes place at the Patrick Henry High School gym on Thursday, February 7 at 7 p.m. It's free but donations to the scholarship fund are appreciated.

