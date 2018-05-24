Draper woman dies, another hurt in Pulaski County crash

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A Draper woman died after a crash early Tuesday morning in Pulaski County.

At about 5:15 am, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wysor Road, near the Graham Road intersection, in the Draper section of the county.

Deputies said a 2000 Jeep Cherokee ran off the right side of the roadway and hit a tree.

The passenger, Julie Tygart, of Draper, was ejected and died as a result of her injuries.

The driver, Samantha Collier, also of Draper, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

