Dress drive honors giving spirit of Ashlyn Poole

CHRISTIANSBURG - A dress drive was held Saturday in honor of Ashlyn Poole, a Christiansburg teenager killed in a crash. Organizer Melissa Poole, Ashlyn's mother, said the drive was held to honor the teen’s spirit of giving, The dress drive featured more than 350 gently used or like-new dresses that were available to teens for a $20 donation. The fundraiser was held at the Crosspointe conference center in Christiansburg.

“We are hopeful that many can benefit from this as they get ready for their spring formal dances,” organizers said on the Facebook event page.

Proceeds will be used to purchase Acts4Ash materials such as stamps, cards and magnets and the Ashlyn Poole Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Poole was a Christiansburg High School teenager who died at the age of 16 in a single-vehicle crash off Mudpike Road in Montgomery County.

