Driver charged, bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by car near Virginia Tech campus

BLACKSBURG, Va. - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Wednesday near Virginia Tech's campus Wednesday, according to the Blacksburg Police Department.

The car was making a left turn from Tom's Creek onto Prices Fork Road when it hit the bicyclist, who was crossing Prices Fork Road from Stanger to Tom's Creek, authorities said. The cyclist was in the bike lane.

The cyclist was taken to Lewis Gale Montgomery with minor injuries. The driver of the car was charged with failure to yield.

