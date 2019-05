PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - A tractor-trailer driver is dead after a crash on Interstate 81 in Pulaski County Friday afternoon.

At 1:42 p.m., police responded to the crash at mile marker 99 where a tractor-trailer carrying paper products ran off the road and overturned, according to state police.

Authorities have not released the name of the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

