Driver hits guardrail on I-81, causes second wreck in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. - State police responded to two wrecks on I-81 in Pulaski County early Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 2:30 a.m. for a northbound crash near mile marker 89.

State police say a Chevy cargo van ran off the highway and hit a guardrail on the left side.

A second vehicle then crashed into the guardrail, which was bent into the lane.

The driver of the van was treated on the scene for minor injuries and the other driver was taken to the hospital to be checked out. He has been released.

The driver of the van is charged with reckless driving, which was due to fatigue, according to the responding state trooper.

The other driver will not be charged.

A northbound lane was closed for hours but is now back open.

